Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGAU

    Georgia winners and losers after another heartbreaking loss to Alabama

    By Connor Riley, DawgNation,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j0rVR_0vocj9wb00

    Loser: Georgia’s first-half offense

    In three games against Power 4 opponents this season, Georgia has just one first-half touchdown.

    By comparison, Alabama scored four on its first four possessions on Saturday.

    We’ll get to those issues later, but Georgia’s offense has put a lot of pressure on its defense this season.

    And Saturday night, the defense finally wilted. It led to Georgia’s first regular season loss since the 2020 season.

    Read more at DawgNation .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    How Your Cat Says ‘I Love You' While They Sleep
    Vision Pet Care20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Georgia lawmakers reconsider bills to hold adults accountable for firearm safety
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA8 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet Fondue: The Happy Puppy Dumped Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    Meet Mabel: The Sweet Girl Abandoned Outside Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post2 days ago
    Bryant Gumbel, Now 76, Stood by Matt Lauer and Advocated Against the NRA: A Brief Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell in 1964
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy