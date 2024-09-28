Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WGAU

    U-Haul offers free month of storage for those in need after Tropical Storm Helene

    By WSBTV,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12m88x_0vnA8KMO00

    ATLANTA — After Hurricane Helene left a path of destruction, many victims were left picking up the pieces of the aftermath.

    U-Haul announced Friday they are helping those in need by offering 30 days of free storage at 437 U-Haul stores, including 70 stores in Georgia.

    Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane on Thursday night along Florida’s Big Bend and quickly moved north across Georgia. It was downgraded to a Category 1 storm shortly after moving into Georgia and was downgraded again to a tropical storm at 5 a.m. on Saturday. At least 44 people were killed during the hurricane.

    As a result, U-Haul is offering one month of free self-storage or U-Box portable container usage to those in need of a dry and secure space to keep their belongings during the storm clean-up.

    U-Haul facilities across the Carolinas, Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky have joined locations in Florida, Georgia and Alabama to participate in the disaster relief effort.

    The disaster relief program applies to new self-storage and U-Box rentals and is based on availability at each store.

    Below is a list of participating Georgia locations:

    • U-Haul Co. of Atlanta North (13 Stores)

    Contact number: 770- 926-1340; Participating store locations: Alpharetta, Buford, Canton, Cumming, Jasper, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Norcross, Rome, Snellville, Woodstock

    • U-Haul Co. of Atlanta West (12 Stores)

    Contact number: 678- 608-4146; Participating store locations: Atlanta, Carrollton, Dallas, Douglasville, Kennesaw, Marietta, Smyrna

    • U-Haul Co. of Central Georgia (10 Stores)

    Contact number: 404- 332-3180; Participating store locations: Atlanta, Chamblee, College Park, Decatur, Forest Park

    • U-Haul Co. of Georgia Northeast (11 Stores)

    Contact number: 678-707-8383; Participating store locations: Athens, Buford, Clarkston, Conyers, Decatur, Oakwood, Snellville, Stone Mountain

    • U-Haul Co. of Southern Georgia (11 Stores)

    Contact number: 706-569-3372; Participating store locations: Albany, Brunswick, Columbus, Kathleen, Macon, Warner Robins

    • U-Haul Co. of Western Georgia (13 Stores)

    Contact number: 404- 767-0431; Participating store locations: College Park, Jonesboro, McDonough, Morrow, Newnan, Peachtree City, Riverdale, Stockbridge

    Click here to learn more about participating stores in neighboring cities and states.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida Burger King Shut Down Again After Failing Inspection
    Akeena5 days ago
    Three Newborn Florida Panther Kittens Found in Florida’s Remote Wilderness
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Wrong Place, Wrong Time: Unintended Victim Identified in Fatal Merritt Island Shooting
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile6 hours ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile16 hours ago
    ‘If another tip goes missing, you’re fired’: Cracker Barrel manager accuses worker of stealing tips.
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    ‘Check the bottom’: Woman issues warning after flipping over her Instant Pot
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 10lb Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney21 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Summer’s end, poll calls, school shootings, Sept. 11
    Northern Kentucky Tribune22 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Isiah Kiner-Falefa Declined to Play Final Game and Hit $250,000 Bonus
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainmentlast hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy