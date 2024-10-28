Open in App
    • WFXR

    Pinpoint Weather: Cool Monday, midweek warm-up ahead

    By Kara Thompson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mstIG_0wPBF1dI00

    ROANOKE, Va. ( WFXR ) — High pressure will keep Southwest and Central Virginia dry for the next few days. While the week will start on a cool note, warmer conditions are ahead.

    It will be a cold start to Monday with morning temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s. Patchy frost is possible. Otherwise, plentiful sunshine is expected overhead with afternoon temperatures reaching the cool 60s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26n3CC_0wPBF1dI00

    A southerly breeze will result in a warm-up for the middle of the week. Tuesday will start with cool morning temperatures in the lower/middle 40s. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the slightly milder lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will be even warmer with highs in the middle/upper 70s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FAYQF_0wPBF1dI00

    A cold front will approach from the west on Thursday. This will be the warmest day of the week; morning lows will be in the 50s while afternoon highs will top out in the middle/upper 70s. Variably cloudy skies will be overhead.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1iew_0wPBF1dI00

    The front will pass through Southwest and Central Virginia on Friday. Isolated showers are possible more so west of the Blue Ridge. However, much of the region will stay mostly dry. Widespread precipitation is not likely for several days. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5mn5_0wPBF1dI00

    The weekend will be noticeably cooler with mostly sunny skies overhead. For Saturday and Sunday, afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s. As a reminder, Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday, November 3 at 2:00 a.m.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

