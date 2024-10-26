Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFXR

    Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz Week 9 In The Trenches – Patrick Henry’s Offensive and Defensive Lines

    By Jermaine Ferrell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JMWq_0wN4WlNS00

    ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — This week’s In The Trenches honor goes to the Patrick Henry offensive and defensive lines.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

    Related Search

    Patrick HenryHardee'S Friday night blitzOffensive and defensive linesAmerican footballHigh school sportsNexstar media , Inc.

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    WFXR17 hours ago
    Bedford County reports stolen vehicles and car break-ins
    WFXR2 days ago
    Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz Week 9 Game of the Week – Lord Botetourt at William Fleming
    WFXR2 days ago
    Henry County Sheriff traffic stop leads to drug bust, three arrests made
    WFXR2 days ago
    All the Dirt: The growing season is over but not the work
    WFXR1 day ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    WFXR2 days ago
    Two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle near Roanoke Airport
    WFXR2 days ago
    Video shows how Missouri elder lived in home with 175 cats
    WFXR3 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Woman in custody after fatal shooting in Roanoke
    WFXR18 hours ago
    Wisconsin pizzeria apologizes after customers get high from pizzas accidentally contaminated with THC
    WFXR2 days ago
    Lynchburg barricade situation resolved, man charged with attempted murder
    WFXR2 days ago
    Here’s how many people voted on the first day of early voting in West Virginia
    WFXR2 days ago
    Davis, Artopoeus lead VMI to 31-10 win over VMI
    WFXR1 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Annual Pumpkin House tradition returns to Kenova
    WFXR2 days ago
    Why is Susan Smith eligible for parole?
    WFXR3 days ago
    Danville Police looking for breaking and entering suspects
    WFXR18 hours ago
    Will you have a three-payday November? How to tell
    WFXR1 day ago
    Pinpoint Weather: A frosty start to a warmer week
    WFXR17 hours ago
    Two-story Hillsville home a total loss after large fire
    WFXR2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Jimmy John’s introducing limited-time ‘Picklewich’
    WFXR2 days ago
    Roanoke College football game against George Mason canceled
    WFXR15 hours ago
    Chicken products sold at Costco recalled over potential listeria contamination
    WFXR3 days ago
    The Virginia Board of Education gives awards to 5 Roanoke County Public Schools
    WFXR2 days ago
    Map: These states have the fewest ‘born-here’ residents
    WFXR20 hours ago
    Pet tortoise, missing over 2 months, found 100 feet from Oklahoma home
    WFXR16 hours ago
    Phil Lesh, founding member of Grateful Dead and influential bassist, has died at 84
    WFXR2 days ago
    What causes smelly fall mornings?
    WFXR20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy