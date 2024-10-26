Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz Week 9 Unsung Hero – Steve Scott “Coach O” Oliver

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — This week’s unsung hero is the late Steve Scott Oliver also known “Coach O”. He passed away in September at the age of 77. Coach O was a U.S. Army veteran proudly during the Vietnam War. He was a football and wrestling coach and teacher at Addison and Patrick Henry High Schools. In 1983, he moved to Salem High School as a teacher and football coach helping the Spartans to six state football championships. We send our thoughts and prayers to friends and family of Coach O, this week’s unsung hero.

