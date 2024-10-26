Open in App
    WFXR

    Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz Week 9 – Cave Spring at Salem

    By Jermaine Ferrell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JMWq_0wN1kJiT00

    SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Salem beats Cave Spring, 68-0.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

