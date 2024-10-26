Open in App
    Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz Week 9 – Radford at Floyd County

    By Jermaine Ferrell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JMWq_0wN1iJmt00

    FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Radford beats Floyd County, 24-20.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy