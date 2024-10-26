Open in App
    Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz Week 9 – Bassett at Magna Vista

    By Jermaine Ferrell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JMWq_0wN1i3kW00

    RIDGEWAY, Va. (WFXR) — Magna Vista beats Bassett, 45-0.

