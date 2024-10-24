Open in App
    ‘Hugs Not Walls’ to highlight family separations

    By Julian Resendiz,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlKGq_0wKMMyVF00

    EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A community group is again bringing together, even if just for a few minutes, families separated by immigration status.

    Border Network for Human Rights says its 11 th “Hugs Not Walls” event will take place at the international border in November. The encounters featuring family members walking over from Mexico to hug relatives living on the U.S. side of the border usually take place on the Rio Grande between El Paso and Juarez, Mexico. The Border Patrol watches from a distance and the participants wear distinctive vests or T-shirts that allow authorities to keep track of who walked over from where.

    ‘Hugs Not Walls’ reunion survives last-minute change

    However, with the Texas Army National Guard having placed razor wire and stationed soldiers along the river, the exact location and date of the event have not been publicly announced.

    Last year, it was held on a platform over the Rio Grande where Juarez, El Paso and Sunland Park, New Mexico, meet. The Texas Guard has since extended razor wire on the portion of the river facing New Mexico.

    Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

    “As border communities throughout Texas continue to be subjected to unprecedented militarization, demonization, and hate, BNHR will continue to provide hope to families that have been forcefully separated by our broken and inhumane immigration system,” said Fernando Garcia, executive director of the group. “‘Hugs Not Walls’ provides the long-awaited opportunity for kids, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunts, and uncles to see, touch, and hug each other for a few precious minutes, many for the first time in years.”

    For more information, visit bnhr.org .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

    Justice for all
    42m ago
    Balasos y no chingasos, the newly elected president of Mexico Shamu's motto .
    Mikey272
    1d ago
    I prefer walls
