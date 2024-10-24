Open in App
    • WFXR

    Grayson County welcomes tourists after Helene

    By Rhian Lowndes,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Owp42_0wKFR9GV00

    GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. ( WFXR ) – Grayson County took to its website to welcome “essential visitors” back to the area after Hurricane Helene swept through many tourist destinations.

    “Visitors to Grayson County and our Appalachian neighbors drive much of the local economy: we need your support during this difficult time,” they said on their website , above a list of open and partially open parks and attractions.

    Several things are still closed off, like fishing in the Department of Wildlife Resources ( DWR ) trout streams.

    However, open places, like the Grayson Highlands General Store and Inn, hope visitors will come back soon. Owner Paula Biehler emphasized the tourism page’s point — that tourists are vital to the local economy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCuke_0wKFR9GV00

    (Photo Credit: Paula Biehler)

    “With everything else that’s gone on with the storm, as much as we can get, one, people to understand what happened here and also, for them to continue to support the community through small businesses, that’s just tremendous because we still have a lot of people who lost a tremendous amount of end of year income,” she said.

    Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge hopes to capitalize on DC metro tourists

    Biehler’s floor had to be replaced after the flood, so the contents of her store are being held in her Inn upstairs. Until the floor is replaced at the end of October, neither will be running at full function.

    However, the general store is open for gas, plus its kitchen service window is up and running for any visitors on their way to the state park.

    “I can pay my employees and they can support their families and so it just continues to help our community,” she said.

    October is a big month for visitors checking out the foliage and Biehler says it’s a big loss after Helene paused so much of the tourism. She adds that visitors should come to see Grayson County’s beauty, not to sightsee the damage from the storm; but as that gets cleaned up, Biehler hopes people in the region will keep Grayson County in mind for winter scenery and cozy cold-weather getaways

