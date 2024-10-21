Open in App
    • WFXR

    Pinpoint Weather: Sunshine to continue

    By Patrick McKee,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XwUN_0wGF6nHs00

    ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the next several days. Sunshine is expected to continue for most of the work week.

    Temperatures will remain above average on Tuesday as most of the region sees temperatures starting in the 40s and rising into the 70s.

    Scattered showers are possible on Saturday as a cold front moves into the region. Rain will be spotty and light. If you see rain, it will be less than a tenth of an inch.

    Behind the cold front on Saturday, temperatures will drop with highs only in the 60s starting on Sunday.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

