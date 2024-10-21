Virginia State Parks hosts Halloween events leading up to the Holiday

This October spirits from the past will guide you along the trail to the Natural Bridge, all by lantern light. As Halloween approaches, those long gone will lead you on a walk through times gone by. Along the way, you will uncover the forgotten history of some of those who have left their mark on this place.
Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. There are 137 stairs to descend and climb as part of the program; if necessary, transportation to bypass the stairs can be pre-arranged when booking your group. Please call (540) 254-0795 to register or ask for more information.
Standard parking or admission fee applies: No . Extra fee: $9/adult, $6/child; with same-day park admission receipt, $3/person or $8/family. Registration required: Yes. Children welcome: Yes . Phone: 540-291-1326 Email Address: NaturalBridge@dcr.virginia.gov
Bring the family to the park to enjoy the fall colors and a fun-filled Halloween event. Activities include a costume contest (for ages 12 and younger), pumpkin decorating, crafts, candy, and games. Hayrides are offered from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in the costume contest in two categories: those aged 6 and younger, and those aged 7-12. Judging is from 2:00-2:15 p.m., and prizes are awarded at 2:25 p.m. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and join us for a “howling” good time. This event is free, but regular parking fees apply.
Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes . Extra fee: No. Registration required: No. Children welcome: Yes . Phone: 540-297-6066 Email Address: smlake@dcr.virginia.gov
Fall Foliage Hayrides – Come along on a hayride and take in the stunning autumn scenery throughout our park. Hayrides will begin and end in the Shelter 1 parking lot every half hour from noon until 4 p.m. Hayrides are held weather permitting.
Halloween Happenings – There will be Halloween-themed games, crafts, and face painting for kids of all ages from 4 – 6 p.m. at Shelter 1.
Spooky Photo-Ops – Want a photo to get in the Halloween spirit? Visit our LOVE sign behind the Howe House or stop by Shelter 1 for some spook-tacular photo-ops.
Campground Trick-or-Treating – Campers wishing to trick-or-treat may do so throughout the campgrounds by visiting participating campsites that have orange tape on their campsite posts from 6 – 7 p.m.
Trunk-or-Treating – Enjoy trick-or-treating from creatively decorated cars from 6 – 7 p.m. in the Shelter 1 parking lot. If you’d like to represent your business, organization, church, or your family by decorating your vehicle and giving out candy to trunk-or-treaters, please register here .
Trunk-or-Treat Decorating Contest – Think you have what it takes to have the creepiest car? Compete in our Trunk-or-Treat Decorating Contest and transform your car into a Halloween masterpiece. Show off your creativity for a chance to win ‘fang-tastic’ prizes. Judging will be at 7 p.m. with first, second, and third-place prizes awarded at 7:30 p.m. Those wishing to participate should register with a ranger upon arrival where you’ll receive a participant tag.
Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes . Extra fee: No. Registration required: No. Children welcome: Yes . Phone: 540-643-2500 Email Address: ClaytorLake@dcr.virginia.gov
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.
Comments / 0