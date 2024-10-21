Open in App
    Virginia State Parks hosts Halloween events leading up to the Holiday

    By Erin Arthur,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IsOX_0wG6EFxx00

    ROANOKE, Va. ( WFXR ) – Halloween is right around the corner, and Virginia State Parks are hosting events leading up to the spooky Holiday.

    Visitors and residents of all ages are welcome to join the events from haunted hikes to pumpkin carving activities across the state of Virginia.

    These are the following events, locations, and times:

    • Haunted History Lantern Tour
      • Natural Bridge State Park – Natural Bridge
      • Oct. 25, 7- 8:15 p.m., 7:30-8:45 p.m.
      • This October spirits from the past will guide you along the trail to the Natural Bridge, all by lantern light. As Halloween approaches, those long gone will lead you on a walk through times gone by. Along the way, you will uncover the forgotten history of some of those who have left their mark on this place.
      • Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. There are 137 stairs to descend and climb as part of the program; if necessary, transportation to bypass the stairs can be pre-arranged when booking your group. Please call (540) 254-0795 to register or ask for more information.
      • Standard parking or admission fee applies: No .
        Extra fee: $9/adult, $6/child; with same-day park admission receipt, $3/person or $8/family.
        Registration required: Yes.
        Children welcome: Yes .
        Phone: 540-291-1326
        Email Address: NaturalBridge@dcr.virginia.gov
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LI8iB_0wG6EFxx00

    (Photo Credit: Virginia State Parks)

    • Pumpkins in the Park: Trunk-or-Treat
      • Wilderness Road State Park – Ewing
      • Oct. 26, 5-7 p.m.
    • The Haunted Trail
      • Hungry Mother State Park – Marion
      • Oct. 26, 7-10 p.m.
    • Carve your own pumpkin
      • Clinch River State Park – Saint Paul
      • Oct. 26, 2:30-4 p.m.
    • Goblins and Goodies Halloween Event
      • Smith Mountain Lake State Park – Huddleston
      • Oct. 26, 1:30-4:30 p.m.
      • Bring the family to the park to enjoy the fall colors and a fun-filled Halloween event. Activities include a costume contest (for ages 12 and younger), pumpkin decorating, crafts, candy, and games. Hayrides are offered from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded in the costume contest in two categories: those aged 6 and younger, and those aged 7-12. Judging is from 2:00-2:15 p.m., and prizes are awarded at 2:25 p.m. Wear your favorite Halloween costume and join us for a “howling” good time. This event is free, but regular parking fees apply.
      • Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes .
        Extra fee: No.
        Registration required: No.
        Children welcome: Yes .
        Phone: 540-297-6066
        Email Address: smlake@dcr.virginia.gov
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7Jmj_0wG6EFxx00

    (Photo Credit: Virginia State Parks)

    • Halloween Happenings
      • Claytor Lake State Park – Dublin
      • Oct. 31, noon-8 p.m.
      • Fall Foliage Hayrides – Come along on a hayride and take in the stunning autumn scenery throughout our park. Hayrides will begin and end in the Shelter 1 parking lot every half hour from noon until 4 p.m. Hayrides are held weather permitting.
      • Halloween Happenings – There will be Halloween-themed games, crafts, and face painting for kids of all ages from 4 – 6 p.m. at Shelter 1.
      • Spooky Photo-Ops – Want a photo to get in the Halloween spirit? Visit our LOVE sign behind the Howe House or stop by Shelter 1 for some spook-tacular photo-ops.
      • Campground Trick-or-Treating – Campers wishing to trick-or-treat may do so throughout the campgrounds by visiting participating campsites that have orange tape on their campsite posts from 6 – 7 p.m.
      • Trunk-or-Treating – Enjoy trick-or-treating from creatively decorated cars from 6 – 7 p.m. in the Shelter 1 parking lot. If you’d like to represent your business, organization, church, or your family by decorating your vehicle and giving out candy to trunk-or-treaters, please register here .
      • Trunk-or-Treat Decorating Contest – Think you have what it takes to have the creepiest car? Compete in our Trunk-or-Treat Decorating Contest and transform your car into a Halloween masterpiece. Show off your creativity for a chance to win ‘fang-tastic’ prizes. Judging will be at 7 p.m. with first, second, and third-place prizes awarded at 7:30 p.m. Those wishing to participate should register with a ranger upon arrival where you’ll receive a participant tag.
      • Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes .
        Extra fee: No.
        Registration required: No.
        Children welcome: Yes .
        Phone: 540-643-2500
        Email Address: ClaytorLake@dcr.virginia.gov
    • Hoot ‘N Haints Family Festival
    • Painting Pumpkins
      • Shenandoah River State Park – Bentonville
      • Oct. 31, 11 a.m.-noon
    • Southwest Virginia Museum State Park – Big Stone Gap
    • Oct. 31, 5-9 p.m.
    Spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’ come to Mill Mountain Zoo

    Central Region

    Coastal Region

    For more information on events or Virginia state parks call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit virginiastateparks.gov .

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy