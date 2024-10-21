Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFXR

    20K people bought this Barbie Hot Wheels Corvette in the last month

    By Christina MarficeBestReviews,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOAOw_0wFurAvt00

    BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

    Get this classic Barbie car before it’s gone

    Buckle up — there’s a new must-have gift for this holiday season for anyone who loves Barbie , classic cars or a bygone era. The Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette is a classic car with all the style that Barbie deserves, and you might recognize it as Barbie’s ride — a 1956 Corvette Stingray — from the hit “Barbie” movie. The car can hold two full-sized Barbie dolls and has a remote control so you can drive them around. It also has a trunk that opens so you can fit all their accessories (like roller blades or country Western outfits, just in case they need to go save the real world from the patriarchy).

    Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette from Barbie The Movie, Full-Function Remote-Control Toy Car Holds 2 Barbie Dolls

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d25Gl_0wFurAvt00

    More than 20,000 Amazon shoppers have bought the Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette in the last month, making it one of the hottest toys on the site right now. And while the holiday shopping season is definitely starting to get into full swing, the fact that this toy is already selling at such a high volume is a strong indicator that it’s going to have a place on this year’s must-have list, which means now is a great time to snag one before it starts to become absolutely impossible to find during the shopping rush.

    SHOP NOW

    In this article: Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette from “Barbie The Movie,” “Barbie The Movie” Doll, and “Barbie The Movie” Ken Doll

    As an added bonus, the Hot Wheels Barbie RC Corvette is even on sale right now, so if you order it right away, you can save 33%. The only catch is that dolls and accessories are sold separately, so you’ll have to look elsewhere for your vintage Barbies and clothes and bags to stash in the car’s trunk. Or will you? Amazon has plenty of Barbies , Kens and other vintage play sets that will go great with the RC Corvette, for anyone who loves a vintage Barbie vehicle. Here are some of our favorites.

    Everything you need to complete the vintage Barbie scene of your dreams

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nzcvv_0wFurAvt00

    “Barbie The Movie” Doll

    To go with the car, you need the doll. This Barbie is dressed as Margot Robbie’s character from the movie in her vintage gingham dress.

    SHOP NOW
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rSPwe_0wFurAvt00

    “Barbie The Movie” Ken Doll

    Surfer Ken from the movie is the perfect companion to cruise with Barbie in her Corvette.

    SHOP NOW
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041xb4_0wFurAvt00

    Barbie Toy Car, Doll-Sized SUV, Purple Off-Road Vehicle

    If you love vintage cars, your Barbies will also need this offroad Jeep — the perfect vehicle for surfer Ken to take to the beach.

    SHOP NOW
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2fS2_0wFurAvt00

    Barbie Doll & Toy Boat Play Set with Pet Puppy, Life Vest & Beverage Accessories

    This vintage play set comes with a vintage speedboat for Barbie and her puppy.

    SHOP NOW
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UF9ba_0wFurAvt00

    Barbie It Takes Two Doll & Accessories, Play Set with Kayak, Puppy & More

    For more water adventures, get this kayak play set that comes with a Barbie doll, puppy and accessories.

    SHOP NOW

    Prices listed reflect time and date of publication and are subject to change.

    Check out our Daily Deals for the best products at the best prices and sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter full of shopping inspo and sales.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    These absurd couples costumes will ship in time for Halloween
    WFXR1 day ago
    PHOTOS: Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS seen over Southwest Virginia
    WFXR1 day ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WFXR1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    LPD asking for assistance in death investigation on Lynchburg man
    WFXR1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    The disappearance of the American chestnut in West Virginia
    WFXR1 day ago
    Wanted man arrested after high-speed chase in Henry County, sheriff says
    WFXR2 days ago
    Spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’ come to Mill Mountain Zoo
    WFXR2 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WFXR2 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Man wins $1M on Virginia Lottery scratch-off in Roanoke
    WFXR2 days ago
    October comets visit Earth from spooky Oort Cloud
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WFXR2 days ago
    ‘Thicc boi’ black bear spotted in Colorado ‘takes the cake’
    WFXR1 day ago
    Rabid skunk confirmed in the Salem area
    WFXR2 days ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WFXR22 hours ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Roanoke County creates Online Police Reporting System: Learn More
    WFXR2 days ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    WFXR2 days ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Honor Flight returns from powerful weekend
    WFXR2 days ago
    58-year-old male killed in shooting, suspect in custody
    WFXR2 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune15 days ago
    Video: Suspected drunken driver passes within feet of Harris’ motorcade in Wisconsin
    WFXR3 hours ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WFXR1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy