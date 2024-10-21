Danville robbery under investigation, suspect remains unknown

DANVILLE, Va. ( WFXR ) – The Danville Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred during the early morning of Sunday, October 20.

Details are currently limited. DPD said the robbery occurred at Valero Fas Mart on the 1400 block of South Boston Road.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the Danville Police at 434-799-5111.

WFXR news will update as information is released.

