    • WFXR

    Danville robbery under investigation, suspect remains unknown

    By Erin Arthur,

    2 days ago

    DANVILLE, Va. ( WFXR ) – The Danville Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred during the early morning of Sunday, October 20.

    Details are currently limited. DPD said the robbery occurred at Valero Fas Mart on the 1400 block of South Boston Road.

    Police investigating burglary at jewelry store in Danville, suspect charged

    The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding the incident, please call the Danville Police at 434-799-5111.

    WFXR news will update as information is released.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Christopher Foster (MË)
    2d ago
    Well, if violent crimes are lower, then there should be some empty jail cells and prison beds, cause jails and prison is an old concept for violent offenders,.. just saying
    View all comments
