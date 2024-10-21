Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFXR

    Pinpoint Weather: Cool mornings and warm afternoons

    By Kara Thompson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoLgR_0wFLRnI900

    ROANOKE, Va. ( WFXR ) — High pressure will continue dominating the Mid-Atlantic for the week ahead. Expect dry conditions and mainly clear skies with warm afternoons and cool mornings.

    Monday will start with morning lows in the crisp upper 30s and 40s. Patchy river valley fog is possible. Otherwise, plentiful sunshine is slated for the day with afternoon temperatures rising into the middle/upper 70s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QPvTc_0wFLRnI900

    Little change is expected weather-wise for Tuesday and Wednesday. Mainly clear skies will remain overhead with light winds blowing through. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the middle/upper 70s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a few spots potentially reaching the 80-degree mark.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nA32j_0wFLRnI900

    A cold front will pass through Wednesday night. Stray rain showers may pass through the Alleghany Highlands, but most of Southwest and Central Virginia will stay mostly dry. For Thursday, afternoon temperatures will warm into the cooler lower/middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. Friday will be similar to Thursday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5FXs_0wFLRnI900

    Another front will pass through during the weekend. Stray rain showers cannot be ruled out on Saturday, but little moisture will be associated with this passing front. For Saturday, highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the 60s.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    LPD asking for assistance in death investigation on Lynchburg man
    WFXR22 hours ago
    58-year-old male killed in shooting, suspect in custody
    WFXR1 day ago
    Walmart and Aldi are once again offering meal deals for Thanksgiving
    WFXR1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Pinpoint Weather: Sunny, dry, and warm midweek
    WFXR1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WFXR1 day ago
    New grocery store coming to Northwest Roanoke bringing healthier food options
    WFXR22 hours ago
    Roanoke County creates Online Police Reporting System: Learn More
    WFXR1 day ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    WFXR19 hours ago
    Man wins $1M on Virginia Lottery scratch-off in Roanoke
    WFXR1 day ago
    Insurance company refuses to pay 82-year-old Las Vegas woman’s claim after her home burned down
    WFXR18 hours ago
    Rabid skunk confirmed in the Salem area
    WFXR1 day ago
    PHOTOS: Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS seen over Southwest Virginia
    WFXR15 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WFXR2 days ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    WFXR14 hours ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    WFXR1 day ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    WFXR12 hours ago
    Executive order to better prepare Virginia for future wildfires
    WFXR19 hours ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    WFXR18 hours ago
    Major baby retailer to close all its stores — again
    WFXR17 hours ago
    Debate heats up over doctor-assisted suicide amendment in West Virginia
    WFXR13 hours ago
    Central and Southwest Virginia Honor Flight visit memorials, monuments in Washington D.C.
    WFXR1 day ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WFXR2 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    WFXR1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor3 days ago
    Dog rescued from wreckage days after Haymarket house explosion
    WFXR22 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WFXR1 day ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Virginia State Police troopers rescue woman trapped in car submerged in retention pond in Fairfax County
    WFXR22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy