Pinpoint Weather: Cool mornings and warm afternoons

ROANOKE, Va. ( WFXR ) — High pressure will continue dominating the Mid-Atlantic for the week ahead. Expect dry conditions and mainly clear skies with warm afternoons and cool mornings.

Monday will start with morning lows in the crisp upper 30s and 40s. Patchy river valley fog is possible. Otherwise, plentiful sunshine is slated for the day with afternoon temperatures rising into the middle/upper 70s.

Little change is expected weather-wise for Tuesday and Wednesday. Mainly clear skies will remain overhead with light winds blowing through. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 30s and 40s. Afternoon highs will be in the middle/upper 70s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a few spots potentially reaching the 80-degree mark.

A cold front will pass through Wednesday night. Stray rain showers may pass through the Alleghany Highlands, but most of Southwest and Central Virginia will stay mostly dry. For Thursday, afternoon temperatures will warm into the cooler lower/middle 70s under mostly sunny skies. Friday will be similar to Thursday.

Another front will pass through during the weekend. Stray rain showers cannot be ruled out on Saturday, but little moisture will be associated with this passing front. For Saturday, highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the 60s.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.