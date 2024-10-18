Open in App
    • WFXR

    75-year-old man killed in rollover Rockbridge County crash

    By Thad Randazzo,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwFMu_0wCNB6Bg00

    ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. ( WFXR ) – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality on October 17.

    VSP said around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, 75-year-old John Edward Nelson Young of Staunton was driving a 2008 Buick Lucerne on Route 60 near the intersection of Westley Chapel Road when he ran off the right side of the road. Young hit the guardrail, continued over an embankment, and rolled over multiple times.

    Young was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries where he later passed away.

    VSP says the investigation is still under investigation. Young was wearing his seatbelt.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

