Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFXR

    Bath and Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By The HillSarah Fortinsky,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HxbBK_0w6EPuK700

    ( The Hill ) — Bath and Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath and Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath and Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WFXR1 day ago
    Two men arrested in suspected drug bust in Henry County
    WFXR12 days ago
    California high school requiring students to scan QR codes to leave class
    WFXR8 hours ago
    World reacts to horrible Taylor Swift news
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com5 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Country singer battling Stage 4 cancer shares tough message on social media
    The Staten Island Advance2 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline1 day ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Ranking the Top 10 Fast Food French Fries From Worst To Best
    Nick Davies12 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WFXR3 days ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    WFXR18 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato20 hours ago
    Pizza Hut unveils new restaurant — but there’s a catch
    WFXR10 hours ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores
    WFXR1 day ago
    WEB POLL: Would you get rid of Daylight Saving Time?
    WFXR14 hours ago
    Homeless in Las Vegas valley camp under political signs
    WFXR2 days ago
    Sheriff looking for armed & dangerous man in robbery investigation
    WFXR11 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WFXR2 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s daughter arrested in Beverly Hills in domestic violence case
    WFXR17 hours ago
    3 dead, at least 4 injured after bridge collapses in Mississippi
    WFXR8 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Stolen gun, meth, cocaine & more allegedly seized in Henry County, woman charged
    WFXR2 days ago
    Coca-Cola recalls ‘zero sugar’ lemonade after it’s found to contain full sugar
    WFXR1 day ago
    Group associated with polygamous sect builds fences on US Forest Service lands
    WFXR2 days ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    WFXR1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy