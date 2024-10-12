Open in App
    • WFXR

    Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz Week 7 – October 12, 2024

    By Jermaine Ferrell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48JMWq_0w4GV99J00

    ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here’s the scores and schedule for Week 6 of the Hardee’s Friday Night Blitz :

    (6-0)Alleghany 27, (5-2)Carroll County 8

    (6-0)Altavista 74, (1-5)Dan River 7

    (1-6)Appomattox 34, (4-2)Nelson County 7

    (4-3)Bassett 42, (0-7)Tunstall 0

    (2-5)Cave Spring 41, (0-6)Hidden Valley 17

    (3-2)Chatham 41, (1-6)William Campbell 0

    (4-3)Christiansburg 20, (3-3)Blacksburg 7

    (5-1)Craig County 58, (0-6)Eastern Montgomery 0

    (4-2)E.C. Glass 35, (3-3)Brookville 6

    (5-1)GW-Danville 56, (3-4)Martinsville 8

    (5-2)George Wythe 42, (1-5)Giles 24

    (6-0)Glenvar 49, (3-4)Patrick County 7

    (4-2)Grayson County 40, (1-6)Fort Chiswell 3

    (2-4)Hargrave Military 26, (4-2)Roanoke Catholic 24

    (5-1)Jefferson Forest 56, (0-6)Liberty 14

    (7-0)Lebanon 39, (3-3)Rural Retreat 20

    (5-0)Liberty Christian 28, (4-2)Rustburg 7

    (5-1)Lord Botetourt 21, (3-3)Staunton River 0

    (4-2)Magna Vista 43, (4-2)Gretna 18

    (5-2)Mecklenburg County 29, (1-5)Halifax County 21

    (3-2)Narrows 35, (4-2)Parry McCluer 13

    (4-2)Northside 35, (2-4)Franklin County 7

    (4-3)Radford 49, (1-6)James River 7

    (1-6)Rockbridge County 26, (0-6)Harrisonburg 17

    (5-2)Salem 56, (0-6)Pulaski County 40

    (6-0)William Fleming 28, (5-1)William Byrd 14

