    • WFXR

    Pinpoint Weather: Patchy frost possible Friday morning

    By Kara Thompson,

    2 days ago

    ROANOKE, Va. ( WFXR ) — Dry and quiet weather continues across Southwest and Central Virginia through the weekend. However, clear skies and light winds overnight Thursday may lead to patchy frost by Friday morning.

    It will be a crisp start to Thursday with morning temperatures ranging from the lower 50s into the upper 30s. Valley fog may impact the morning commute. Otherwise, more sunshine is slated for the day. Expect near-average afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHYdy_0w1QprWv00

    Due to clear skies and light winds overnight, temperatures will plummet into the lower 40s and 30s. Frost Advisories will go into effect overnight Thursday into Friday morning for many counties west of the Blue Ridge. Freeze Warnings are in place for Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties. Highland County is under a Freeze Watch. Frost could damage sensitive outdoor vegetation. Take steps ahead of time to protect tender plants from the cold.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ktfwj_0w1QprWv00

    Friday will be similar to Thursday with plentiful sunshine in the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

    Slightly warmer conditions will return for the weekend, but the dry and quiet conditions will remain. Morning temperatures will start in the 40s and lower 50s before warming up into the 70s and lower 80s by the afternoon.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5Czq_0w1QprWv00

    A cold front will move through Sunday night/early Monday morning. A few stray showers are possible, but limited moisture is associated with the passing front. It will be noticeably cooler at the beginning of the week. For Monday and Tuesday, brisk winds will blow through with highs in the 60s and upper 50s.

    TRACKING THE TROPICS

    Hurricane Milton is moving east off of Florida’s East Coast. However, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will continue to impact east-central Florida on Thursday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04sKr8_0w1QprWv00

    Milton will move toward the northeast throughout the day before turning eastward Thursday night. The storm will pass north of the Bahamas and over the Atlantic Ocean.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

