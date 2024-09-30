Open in App
    • WFXR

    Pinpoint Weather: Showers Monday with a few storms

    By Kara Thompson,

    2 days ago

    ROANOKE, Va. ( WFXR ) — Rain showers and cloudy skies are anticipated across Southwest and Central Virginia for the beginning of the week. A few thunderstorms may come into the mix.

    Remnants of Helene and a large upper-level low will move over the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, resulting in scattered showers and isolated storms. There is a better chance of rain around midday and into the evening.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLzfz_0vodzUa000
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w4aJ6_0vodzUa000
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02vNGX_0vodzUa000

    Since the ground is already saturated, pockets of heavy rainfall may lead to a localized flooding risk. The tornadic threat is lower than Sunday but is a non-zero risk. Stay weather-aware.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5aDV_0vodzUa000

    Otherwise, Monday will be dreary and cloudy. Patchy fog is possible during the morning hours. Expect afternoon temperatures to rise into the upper 60s and 70s.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hdsxt_0vodzUa000

    Shower chances remain in the forecast for Tuesday. Morning lows will start in the lower 60s before warming up into the upper 60s and lower 70s by the afternoon. A cold front will pass through the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkesG_0vodzUa000

    Although a few stray showers cannot be ruled out, sunshine will begin to return to Southwest and Central Virginia on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s. Drier air will result in cooler conditions for Wednesday night. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and lower 60s.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

