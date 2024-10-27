Open in App
    • WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

    Firefighters battle house fire in Orange County

    By Nikki DeMarco,

    1 days ago

    Orange County Fire Rescue is on scene of a house fire in Hunter’s Creek.

    WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

    Around 7:35 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Buckhorn Run Court and Falcon Point Drive.

    When crews arrived, the fire was already showing through the roof.

    Read: Deputies: One person shot and killed in Volusia County

    Crews attacked the large fire but were able to successfully knock the fire down.

    One occupant safely got out of the house and refused any medical treatment.

    Read: SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

    Firefighters remain on the scene doing overhaul and hitting hotspots,

    Duke Energy has been notified to secure power.

    Red Cross has also been called and will assist.

    Read: Orange County jury finds Sarah Boone guilty in the ‘suitcase murder’ trial

    Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


