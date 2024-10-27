Firefighters battle house fire in Orange County

Orange County Fire Rescue is on scene of a house fire in Hunter’s Creek.

Around 7:35 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire near the intersection of Buckhorn Run Court and Falcon Point Drive.

When crews arrived, the fire was already showing through the roof.

Crews attacked the large fire but were able to successfully knock the fire down.

One occupant safely got out of the house and refused any medical treatment.

Firefighters remain on the scene doing overhaul and hitting hotspots,

Duke Energy has been notified to secure power.

Red Cross has also been called and will assist.

