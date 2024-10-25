Open in App
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

    Sarah Boone trial: Closing arguments begin in alleged ‘suitcase murder’

    By Sam Martello, James Tutten,

    2 days ago

    Attorneys in the trial of Sarah Boone are beginning closing arguments.

    WATCH: Closing Arguments Here

    Investigators say Boone killed her boyfriend by trapping him in a suitcase.

    Her defense says she was suffering from battered spouse syndrome.

    There was some controversy about an expert witness in court on Thursday.

    Watch: Local woman accused of killing boyfriend testifies in court Tuesday

    The defense wanted to see a behavioral health expert’s testimony dismissed.

    However, the judge decided to allow her opinion to be included in the trial.

    The state called a behavioral health expert to the stand to try and poke holes in Boone’s testimony from earlier in the trial.

    Watch: Video evidence shows couples’ tumultuous relationship months before alleged ‘suitcase murder’

    The defense has claimed throughout the trial that Boone was suffering from battered spouse syndrome when she zipped her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, in a suitcase.

    Boone testified she thought Torres could get out of the bag because his hand was poking out.

    Boone said she was in fear for her life when she hit Torres with a baseball bat and went upstairs, leaving him inside the suitcase.

    Read: Deputies: Woman accused of leaving boyfriend to die in suitcase after game of hide-and-seek once posted photo of child zipped in suitcase on Facebook

    The expert witness said while Boone may be a battered spouse, she didn’t exhibit any trauma trigger the day of Torres’ death.

    Prosecutors also presented several new pieces of video evidence on Thursday from months before Torres’ death.

    See more in the video above.

    Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


