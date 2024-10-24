Tupperware agrees to sell itself to lender group after filing for bankruptcy

Embattled storage container company Tupperware has agreed to sell itself to a group of lenders.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

This comes weeks after Tupperware filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Under the deal, the company will receive $23.5 million in cash and $63 million in debt relief.

Read: Tupperware files for bankruptcy after years of declining sales

In exchange, the lenders will get all of Tupperware’s intellectual property.

If approved in court, the deal could close by the end of the month.

Read: Tupperware faces class-action lawsuit

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



