Saturday: Food giveaway in Port Orange

Residents in the Port Orange area will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share , a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Organizers said the giveaway will be held in conjunction with Catholic Church of the Epiphany.

The Oct. 19 event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will take place at:

200 Lafayette Street, Port Orange, Florida 32127

The distribution will be drive-thru style.

Saturday’s food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will end when supplies are gone.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

