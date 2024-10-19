Open in App
    Saturday: Food giveaway in Port Orange

    By Gene Saladna,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xHy9b_0wDNkQcR00

    Residents in the Port Orange area will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

    WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

    Farm Share , a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

    Organizers said the giveaway will be held in conjunction with Catholic Church of the Epiphany.

    READ: Volusia County SNAP recipients can apply for Milton food replacement through Oct. 19

    The Oct. 19 event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will take place at:

    • 200 Lafayette Street, Port Orange, Florida 32127

    The distribution will be drive-thru style.

    Saturday’s food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will end when supplies are gone.

    READ: Operation Blue Roof applications open after Hurricane Milton

    Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

    To find a food pantry near you, click here .

    Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

    Austin Chappell
    21h ago
    horseshit
    Austin Chappell
    21h ago
    this is late news and late notification
