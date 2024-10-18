Open in App
    • WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

    Kangaroo on the loose in Volusia County community

    By James Tutten,

    2 days ago

    Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted online that the kangaroo was reported missing in the Pierson area.

    “Just when you think you’ve seen it all. Pierson is hopping tonight,” Chitwood said.

    Chitwood said the renegade marsupial went on the lamb after a bear entered its enclosure.

    Deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are in contact with the kangaroo’s owner and are keeping an eye out for it.

    FWC said they were notified of a kangaroo in Pierson Thursday evening.

    “Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded and confirmed it belonged to a resident nearby. We cannot confirm if the kangaroo has returned, and no additional information is available,” said an FWC spokesperson.

    FWC said the public can report any sightings by calling the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or by texting 847411 (Tip411) with the keyword “FWC” and information about the location.


