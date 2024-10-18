Open in App
    • WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

    Orange County says students making school threats will face ‘more severe consequences’

    By James Tutten,

    2 days ago

    Orange County school leaders say students could face “more severe consequences” if students make school threats.

    The announcement comes after Orlando police and Orange County deputies responded to separate threats at Edgewater and Timber Creek high schools.

    Both threats were deemed not credible, and everyone was safe.

    In a message to parents released Thursday night, the district said middle and high school students who are caught making threats could now face full exclusion and expulsion.

    Those students will also take new courses explaining those consequences.

    Elementary students will also have an age-appropriate review of those topics.

    Parents are also encouraged to take a look at the course through their child’s “Canvas” dashboard.

