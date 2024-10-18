Open in App
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

    Orlando man wins $1M lottery prize after stopping by Publix

    By Gene Saladna,

    2 days ago

    An Orange County man who took a chance on a scratch-off lottery ticket ended up turning $50 into a million bucks.

    Corbblin Dixon, 66, of Orlando, recently claimed his $1 million prize, Florida Lottery officials said.

    Dixon’s windfall came after he stopped into a grocery store and bought a 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket.

    Dixon purchased his ticket from Publix, located at 2873 South Orange Avenue in Orlando.

    The game features two top prizes of $25 million, 160 prizes worth $1 million each, and many other prizes of lesser amounts.

    Lottery officials said Dixon chose to collect his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $640K.

    The 500X THE CASH game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.23, according to Florida Lottery.

    Here’s a look at Dixon’s winning ticket:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gNDL_0wC8aFyF00

    Korea Scott
    1d ago
    Congratulations 🎉 🎊
    William Lauper
    2d ago
