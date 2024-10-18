Orlando man wins $1M lottery prize after stopping by Publix

An Orange County man who took a chance on a scratch-off lottery ticket ended up turning $50 into a million bucks.

Corbblin Dixon, 66, of Orlando, recently claimed his $1 million prize, Florida Lottery officials said.

Dixon’s windfall came after he stopped into a grocery store and bought a 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket.

READ: You could win $100 in Florida Lottery tickets!

Dixon purchased his ticket from Publix, located at 2873 South Orange Avenue in Orlando.

The game features two top prizes of $25 million, 160 prizes worth $1 million each, and many other prizes of lesser amounts.

Lottery officials said Dixon chose to collect his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $640K.

READ: ‘Come on down’: Orange County man wins $1M from THE PRICE IS RIGHT scratch-off

The 500X THE CASH game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.23, according to Florida Lottery.

Here’s a look at Dixon’s winning ticket:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.