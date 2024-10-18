Open in App
    Kangaroo on the loose in Volusia County community

    By James Tutten,

    2 days ago

    Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood posted online that the kangaroo was reported missing in the Pierson area.

    WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

    “Just when you think you’ve seen it all. Pierson is hopping tonight,” Chitwood said.

    Chitwood said the renegade marsupial went on the lamb after a bear entered its enclosure.

    Deputies and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) are in contact with the kangaroo’s owner and are keeping an eye out for it.

    FWC said they were notified of a kangaroo in Pierson Thursday evening.

    “Volusia County Sheriff’s Office responded and confirmed it belonged to a resident nearby. At this time, the kangaroo has not yet been relocated and there is no additional information available,” said an FWC spokesperson.

    The bright light
    2d ago
    Oh no!
    Angel Velazquez
    2d ago
    This is a trip!
