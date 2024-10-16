UPDATE: 8-year-old boy reported missing in Daytona Beach found safe

Police in Daytona Beach said a boy reported missing has been found safe.

Officers said 8-year-old Riley Murphy was reported missing in the area of 921 East Millard Court.

Police said they thanked everyone who helped to find him.

