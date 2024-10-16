Open in App
    UPDATE: 8-year-old boy reported missing in Daytona Beach found safe

    By James Tutten,

    2 days ago

    Police in Daytona Beach said a boy reported missing has been found safe.

    Officers said 8-year-old Riley Murphy was reported missing in the area of 921 East Millard Court.

    Read: ‘We are devastated’: Deputies find body of missing 7-year-old Orlando boy

    Police said they thanked everyone who helped to find him.

