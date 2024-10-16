Open in App
    • WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

    Cold front to drop temperatures into the 50s in Central Florida

    By James Tutten,

    2 days ago

    Temperatures are dropping in Central Florida.

    WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

    Wednesday and Thursday will be noticeably cooler as a cold front moves through our area.

    The highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s, and the lows will drop into the 50s on Wednesday night.

    Watch: ‘Do something’: With no power, Apopka residents plea for help as floodwaters invade their community

    Parts of Marion County will also see lows in the 40s overnight.

    Thursday will be the coolest morning in over six months.

    Read: Operation Blue Roof applications open after Hurricane Milton

    Rain chances will remain low for the foreseeable future, with some isolated showers on the coast.

    We will remain sunny and drier over the rest of the week.

    Read: Chuck Norris fights back, helping hurricane victims in Central Florida

    Temperatures will slowly creep up over the rest of the week, and highs will be back in the mid-80s by next week.

    Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

