    Volusia County offers sandbags as river flooding continues in wake of Hurricane Milton

    By James Tutten,

    2 days ago

    River flooding is still a major concern across Central Florida one week after Hurricane Milton made landfall.

    Volusia County residents can pick sandbags to help protect their homes.

    Volusia County opened three sandbag stations to assist those in Lake Harney, Hontoon, Astor, and all communities in West Volusia along the St. Johns River.

    A self-filling sandbag station is available daily at the following location:

    Volusia County Road and Bridge, 2560 West State Road 44, DeLand. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Pre-filled sandbags are available daily for those needing assistance at the following locations:

    Volusia County Road and Bridge, 2560 West State Road 44, DeLand. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    Mariners Cove, 1199 Enterprise-Osteen Road, Enterprise. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Officials said residents may take up to 10 sandbags per household.

