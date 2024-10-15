Open in App
    • WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

    Another warm day before a fall front arrives in Central Florida

    By Gene Saladna, Brian Shields,

    2 days ago

    A nice day is on tap for your Tuesday in Central Florida.

    It will be another warm afternoon with a high of 87 degrees and little chance for rain.

    But a fall front arrives tonight that will bring noticeably cooler air tomorrow.

    Meteorologist Brian Shields said to expect daytime highs in the 70s on Wednesday.

    Nighttime and overnight temps will dip into the 50s and 60s in the Channel 9 viewing area.

