    Warm, dry Monday; flood threat continues for parts of Central Florida

    By Gene Saladna,

    2 days ago

    Expect a warm and dry day in Central Florida.

    Meteorologist Brian Shields said “awesome weather” is in order Monday, with a high of 87 degrees.

    Overnight lows should dip into the 60s.

    There will be a noticeable cool-off by mid-week.

    Shields said a front should move in on Wednesday that will knock daytime highs down into the 70s.

    Things will generally stay dry over the next few days throughout the Channel 9 viewing area.

    Despite dry conditions, rivers will continue to rise, posing a flood threat for areas along the St. Johns River.

    Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:


