Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

    Today: Jury selection to begin for Winter Park woman accused in ‘suitcase murder’ of boyfriend

    By Gene Saladna,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U7zhj_0w60he8I00

    Jury selection is set to begin Monday for the trial of a woman accused of the “suitcase murder” of her boyfriend.

    WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

    Investigators in Orange County say Sarah Boone killed Jorge Torres in 2020.

    They said Boone claimed it happened during a drunken game of hide-and-seek.

    PREVIOUS: Woman accused of killing boyfriend in game of hide-and-seek takes the stand

    Investigators said Boone told them she zipped Torres in a suitcase and then fell asleep, remembering the next morning that he might still be trapped inside.

    Her trial was supposed to start last week, but was delayed because of Hurricane Milton.

    PREVIOUS: Winter Park woman facing murder charges after leaving boyfriend in suitcase for hours

    Channel 9 will have a crew in the courtroom this morning.

    Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for an update on this story.

    Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady22 hours ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    No immediate threat in the tropics
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando2 days ago
    Potential hurricane 'Nadine' is on a path to hit Florida in Milton's wake
    Daily Mail7 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza11 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard23 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today16 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Olivia Rodrigo falls through hole in stage during concert
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando18 hours ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post25 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy