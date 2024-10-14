Today: Jury selection to begin for Winter Park woman accused in ‘suitcase murder’ of boyfriend

Jury selection is set to begin Monday for the trial of a woman accused of the “suitcase murder” of her boyfriend.

Investigators in Orange County say Sarah Boone killed Jorge Torres in 2020.

They said Boone claimed it happened during a drunken game of hide-and-seek.

PREVIOUS: Woman accused of killing boyfriend in game of hide-and-seek takes the stand

Investigators said Boone told them she zipped Torres in a suitcase and then fell asleep, remembering the next morning that he might still be trapped inside.

Her trial was supposed to start last week, but was delayed because of Hurricane Milton.

PREVIOUS: Winter Park woman facing murder charges after leaving boyfriend in suitcase for hours

Channel 9 will have a crew in the courtroom this morning.

Watch Eyewitness News at Noon for an update on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.