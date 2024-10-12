Volusia County provides guidelines for upcoming mass debris removal

Volusia County said it is working with debris haulers to conduct the fastest way to remove Hurricane Milton debris.

The county city said it has open the Tomoka landfill, 1990 Tomoka Farms Road in Port Orange from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the West Volusia Transfer Station, 3151 East New York Avenue in DeLand from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The debris removal sites are open on Saturday, Oct. 12, and Sunday, Oct. 13.

Officials said residents should not place debris on the road as it obstructs traffic and hinders cleanup and power restoration efforts.

Residents should keep debris away from drainage ditches, inlets, mailboxes, and power lines if possible.

City officials also said to not cover storm drains.

