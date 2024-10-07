Hurricane Milton: These Florida entertainment spots are closed for inclement weather

As Hurricane Milton approaches, Central Florida’s attractions are closely monitoring the storm.

Channel 9 is keeping tabs on possible modifications at local theme parks.

Fun Spot

Fun Spot America announced it will close due to Hurricane Milton.

The Orlando and Kissimmee parks will close on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10.

“It is from an abundance of caution and safety for our park guests and employees that we make this announcement. Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone who may encounter hardship from Hurricane Milton. Please stay safe and protect your family during this difficult time. We will post any updates to this message on our social media channels and website, www.fun-spot.com .”

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

The theme park will be closed on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The theme park released the following statement regarding Hurricane Milton:

“After reviewing the latest route of Hurricane Milton, and to ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests and animals, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will be closed on Tuesday (10/8), Wednesday (10/9), and Thursday (10/10). Guests are encouraged to check our website and follow our social media channels for updates on park reopening.”

Aquatica Orlando

Aquatica Orlando is closed on Monday, Oct. 7 and plans to reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort announced Tuesday afternoon that its parks and other attractions will be temporarily closed due to Hurricane Milton.

Officials said Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk will be open until 2 p.m. and will be closed for all of Thursday.

Universal said hours of operation are subject to change based on forecast alterations and some attraction and experience availability may be limited on Wednesday.

Universal Volcano Bay waterpark will be closed for all of Wednesday and Thursday.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida will also be canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.

Universal said its hotels will remain open during the storm.

Click here to read more about Universal Orlando’s severe weather policy.

Walt Disney World

Update:

Walt Disney World announced that theme parks and Disney Springs will be closed in phases beginning 1 p.m.

The theme park released the following statement:

“Operational Impacts include: Walt Disney World Theme Parks

On Wednesday, October 9, our theme parks and Disney Springs will be closed in phases beginning at 1:00 PM.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park will close at 1:00 PM

Magic Kingdom park, EPCOT and Disney Springs will close at 2:00 PM.

It is likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday, October 10. We will consider opening Disney Springs on Thursday in the late afternoon, with limited offerings.

This includes the cancellation of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom park on Thursday, October 10. Event tickets will be refunded.

Disney Resort Hotel ClosuresDisney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will temporarily close beginning at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 9. They are likely to remain closed until Sunday, October 13.

Transportation Walt Disney World Transportation will stop operating on Wednesday, October 9 after Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World theme parks close.

Limited Minnie Van and Mears taxi service will be available to Walt Disney World Resort Guests.

RecreationDisney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will be closed on Wednesday, October 9. Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park remains closed for planned refurbishment.

There are no events planned for ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex until the weekend.

Reservations for Dining and Other Experiences Effective immediately, we will not enforce cancellation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences.

Prepaid bookable experiences will be automatically refunded within 7 to 10 business days.”

Original:

The theme park released the following statement regarding Hurricane Milton:

We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm, and the safety of our Guests and Cast Members remains our top priority. Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions and will continue to be on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Looking ahead, we are making adjustments based on the latest weather forecast and some areas with unique environments.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground (including dining and recreation locations), the Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will temporarily close beginning at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa are likely to remain closed until Sunday, Oct. 13.

The Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge will likely reopen on Friday, Oct. 11.

Click here to read more about Walt Disney World’s weather policy.

SeaWorld Orlando

Update:

SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove Orlando will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10.

The theme park released the statement below:

“Important Update about Hurricane Milton from SeaWorld, Aquatica and Discovery Cove

After reviewing the latest route of Hurricane Milton and to ensure the safety of our ambassadors, guests and animals, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando and Discovery Cove Orlando will be closed on Wednesday, October 9th and Thursday, October 10th. Our weather preparedness plan is in place and extra precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of our animals during this time.

In preparation for the upcoming storm, the parks have implemented comprehensive animal safety protocols. A dedicated team of animal care experts, including veterinarians, will remain onsite 24/7 to monitor the animals, safely housed in buildings designed to withstand Category 5 hurricanes. Once weather conditions improve, our recovery team will ensure the habitats are safe for the animals to return.

Guests are encouraged to check our website and follow our social media channels for updates on park reopening plans for Friday, October 11th.”

Original:

SeaWorld Orlando offers a “Weather-or-Not Assurance” policy.

“Your visit is covered through our Weather-or-Not Assurance program. This program guarantees the value of your park admission and applies year-round, covering weather events such as rain, lightning, extreme heat, wind, snow, hail and more.”

The theme park has not issued a statement yet specific to Hurricane Milton.

Click here for more information on SeaWorld Orlando’s weather policy. Click here for more information on Busch Gardens policy.

LEGOLAND Florida

LEGOLAND® Florida Resort is closing all park operations from Wednesday, Oct. 9, through Thursday, Oct. 10.

At this time, LEGOLAND® Hotel will remain open at a limited capacity.

We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our guests and Model Citizens (employees).

Gatorlando Orlando

Gatorlando Orlando will close the park on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10 for the safety of the animals, guests and employees.

The theme park has a planned hurricane plan as needed.

Check the Gatorland website for the latest updates on the Gators, Ghosts and Goblins Halloween Event scheduled for Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is closely monitoring Hurricane Milton.

These include any events on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10, that are canceled or have been postponed.

Kristen Warren & Creek, The String Queen is postponed and Thursday’s performance of Phantasmagoria XV: Grim and Grimmer Tales has been canceled and will be rescheduled.

Anyone with ticket questions can contact the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office at 407-358-6603.

AdventHealth School of the Arts has suspended classes from Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 10.

The Florida Aquarium

The aquarium said that it will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 11.

Guests who purchased tickets for those days can email MoreInfo@FLaquarium.org or call 813-273-4000 to reschedule the visit.

On Tuesday, the aquarium helped nine penguins move from their habitat on the first floor to higher, safer ground.

The aquarium said several other animals were also moved, including a smack of moon jellies, six snakes, three lizards, three turtles, two alligators, two toads, and a hermit crab.

Officials said thousands of corals under the Aquarium’s care, including endangered pillar and elkhorn coral, are being transported to safer locations in Georgia, West Palm Beach, and Miami.

Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Sunset at the Zoo event at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, has been canceled.

The zoo said a new date will be announced soon.

The zoo will be closed from Tuesday, Oct. 8 through Thursday, Oct. 10.

Fun Spot

Fun Spot announced Tuesday afternoon that its parks in Orlando and Kissimmee will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The safety of our guests and team members is our top priority, and we’ll keep you updated on any changes. Please check our social media channels and website for reopening information. Stay safe, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon.” A Fun Spot America spokesperson said.

Kenedy Space Center Visitor Complex

The visiting center will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10.

“ Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will be closed Wednesday, October 9 and Thursday, October 10 due to expected severe weather from Hurricane Milton.

During this closure, guests will not be permitted onto visitor complex grounds.

The safety of our guests and crewmembers is our top priority. As we continue to monitor Hurricane Milton, we will provide updates as needed.”

