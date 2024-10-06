Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

    Hurricane Milton expected to become a category three by Monday, National Hurricane Center says

    By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV Staff,

    2 days ago

    Tropical Storm Milton will gradually gain strength Sunday and will most likely become a hurricane by Sunday evening.

    WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

    DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

    11:00 update:

    Milton continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico and remains on track to impact much of Florida midweek.

    The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center has winds of 90 mph, making Milton a Category 1 storm.

    Milton is still expected to strengthen further and become a Category 3 major hurricane by Monday, and a Category 4 storm Tuesday.

    The updated track now shows Milton making landfall along the west coast of Florida Wednesday night, potentially as a major hurricane. It is then expected to track across Central Florida overnight Wednesday into early Thursday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pWpp6_0vwH2Sp800

    It is becoming increasingly likely Milton will create very significant impacts for parts of the west coast of Florida, including significant storm surge and hurricane force winds.

    Hurricane Watches and Storm Surge Watches will likely be issued early Monday for parts of the west coast.

    In Central Florida, impacts will be based on the exact track of the storm, but impacts continue to increase. Watches will likely be issued for much of Central Florida Monday and Monday evening.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DphO_0vwH2Sp800

    Stay with Channel 9 for updates on Milton.

    8:00 update:

    Milton continues to organize in the Gulf and is expected to be a major hurricane in the next 48 hours.

    The 8 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center has winds of 85 mph, making Milton a Category 1 storm.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwjSK_0vwH2Sp800

    Milton is expected to strengthen further and become a Category 3 major hurricane by Monday, and a Category 4 storm Tuesday.

    The latest track continues to show Milton making landfall along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday, potentially as a major hurricane. It is then expected to track across Central Florida Wednesday night into early Thursday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mWJI_0vwH2Sp800

    The storm will likely bring significant impacts to parts of the west coast of Florida, including significant storm surge and hurricane-force winds.

    Hurricane Watches and Storm Surge Watches will likely be issued tonight or early Monday for parts of the state.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19LlE6_0vwH2Sp800

    In Central Florida, the impacts will be based on the exact track of the storm, but the threat for impacts are increasing for Wednesday and early Thursday.

    Stay with Channel 9 for updates on Milton.

    5:00 p.m. update:

    Milton continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico and is now expected to be a Category 4 storm before moving toward Florida.

    The 5 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center has winds of 85 mph, making Milton an intensifying Category 1 storm.

    Milton is expected to strengthen further and become a Category 3 major hurricane by Monday, and a Category 4 storm Tuesday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8TMd_0vwH2Sp800

    The latest track continues to show Milton making landfall along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday, potentially as a major hurricane. It is then expected to track across Central Florida Wednesday night into early Thursday.

    The storm will likely bring significant impacts to parts of the west coast of Florida, including significant storm surge and hurricane-force winds.

    Hurricane Watches and Storm Surge Watches will likely be issued later tonight or early Monday for parts of the state.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFsBz_0vwH2Sp800

    In Central Florida, the impacts will be based on the exact track of the storm, but the threat for impacts are increasing for Wednesday and early Thursday.

    Stay with Channel 9 for updates on Milton.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bej37_0vwH2Sp800

    3:45 update:

    Marion County announces emergency information for the county.

    Marion County Public School Closures:

    Marion County Public Schools announced that schools will be CLOSED on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, and Thursday, October 10, 2024.

    All extra-curricular, after-school activities are canceled on Tuesday, except Marion Afterschool Programs, which will operate as usual.

    Shelter Information:

    The following locations will open as emergency shelters in preparation for Hurricane Milton. Citizens with special dietary needs should bring a supply of food with them.

    • Special Needs Shelter: Westport High School, 3733 SW 80th Avenue, Ocala, will open at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Small pets are also allowed into the shelter with proper documentation.

    • Pet-Friendly Shelter: Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL 34475.

    • General Population Shelter: Fort McCoy School, 16160 NE County Road 315, Fort McCoy, FL 32134

    Citizen information Line:

    The Marion County Emergency Management Citizen’s Information Line will open Monday, October 7, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For non-emergency inquiries related to the weather event, please call 352-369-7500. For emergencies, always dial 911.


    3:30 P.M. update:

    Volusia County announces after-school activities except for Extended Day Enrichment Programs will be canceled on Monday, Oct. 7.

    2:25 p.m. update:

    Milton has become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and is on track to impact Florida later this week as a potential major hurricane.

    Hurricane Hunters at 2 pm found winds of 80 mph, making Milton a Category 1 hurricane.

    Milton is expected to strengthen further and possibly become a Category 3 major hurricane by Monday.

    The latest track shows Milton making landfall along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday, potentially as a major hurricane. It is then expected to track across Central Florida Wednesday night into early Thursday.

    The storm will likely significant impacts to parts of the west coast of Florida, including significant storm surge and hurricane-force winds.

    In Central Florida, the impacts will be based on the exact track of the storm, but some impacts are becoming likely Wednesday into early Thursday.

    Stay with Channel 9 for constant updates on Milton.\

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXZi9_0vwH2Sp800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oMuId_0vwH2Sp800

    1:57 p.m. update:

    Air Force Hurricane Hunters have found Milton has become a hurricane.

    The hunters have found winds of 80 mph, making Milton a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico.

    1:34 p.m. update:

    Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Tallahassee at the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday at 5 p.m.

    Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie will join him.

    WTV Channel 9 will carry the press conference on-air and on wftv.com .

    Tropical Storm Milton is now slowly organizing in the Gulf and is on track to become a major hurricane as it nears Florida.

    11:34 a.m. update:

    Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order (EO) 24-214, declaring a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Milton’s landfall.

    DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 51 Florida counties ahead of the storm, including Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwanee, Taylor, Union, and Volusia counties.

    11 a.m. update:

    Tropical Storm Milton continues to gradually strengthen.

    The storm is expected to become a hurricane by this evening.

    Milton remains on track for a midweek landfall on Florida’s west coast.

    Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the northern coast of the Yucatan.

    No other advisories issued yet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ZBig_0vwH2Sp800

    10:39 a.m. update:

    The National Weather Service said a flood advisory has been extended to 12 p.m. for portions of Brevard County.

    Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen and an additional 1 to 2 inches are expected.

    8:18 a.m. update:

    Tropical Storm Milton continues to strengthen in the Gulf Of Mexico.

    Winds of 60 miles per hour.

    Gradual strengthening will continue today and Milton will most likely reach hurricane status this evening.

    A tropical storm watch is in place for parts of Mexico.

    No additional advisories have been issued yet.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tkCz6_0vwH2Sp800

    7:00 a.m. update:

    Tropical Storm Milton is forecasted to rapidly intensify as it moves over very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

    It will approach Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane, possibly a Category 3, by Wednesday afternoon.

    Central Florida residents should start making hurricane preparations on Sunday.

    Tropical storm conditions will likely be present for much of Central Florida by Wednesday at the earliest.

    Heavy rain, strong winds, isolated tornadoes and power outages will all be possible by the middle of the week and move off our east coast by Thursday morning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7s84_0vwH2Sp800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MsXae_0vwH2Sp800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjQ3Q_0vwH2Sp800

    6:00 a.m. update:

    Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Tallahassee at the State Emergency Operations Center on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

    Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie will join him.

    WTV Channel 9 will carry the press conference on-air and on wftv.com.

    On Saturday, Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 35 Florida counties ahead of the Tropical Storm Milton, including all of Central Florida.

    Tropical Storm Milton is now slowly organizing in the Gulf and is on track to become a major hurricane as it nears Florida.

    The 11 pm advisory from the National Hurricane Center showed winds of 45 mph, indicating Milton is strengthening.

    The storm is expected to become a hurricane Sunday night and could be a Category 3 major hurricane Tuesday night in the eastern Gulf.

    Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Swells generated by Category 4 Hurricane “Kirk” expected to reach the United States by Sunday
    watchers.news4 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather1 day ago
    Tropical Storm Milton forms, expected to strengthen into a hurricane and target Florida
    AccuWeather3 days ago
    Mom left her child alone with her boyfriend several days before the boy started having stomach issues, only to realize that the man had severely injured the child because he felt the need to discipline him
    Shreveport Magazine4 days ago
    Hurricane Milton live: Florida residents warned ‘if you stay you’ll die’ as Category 4 monster storm heads for US
    The Independent1 day ago
    Man Who Treated Two Homeless Men to IHOP, Before Allegedly Drugging Them & Killing One, Is Sentenced
    toofab.com4 days ago
    SNAP benefits will not be sent until October 10 in this 2 States, check all their payment dates for Food Stamps in the USA
    alamogordotownnews.com4 days ago
    Trump’s True Crowd Size Exposed in Embarrassing Video
    The New Republic4 days ago
    17-year-old boy dies after eating burrito bowl, family says
    WTVM3 days ago
    On this date, check your bank account; $1,920 in social security installments will be issued
    thetransferportalcfb.com1 day ago
    14-year-old girl, who said her 79-year-old grandmother was “already dying” and she “helped her die” after beating the woman to death using a walker and a belt, will be tried as an adult
    Dayton Daily Mag2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Map Reveals States Benefiting from Additional SNAP Funding: Check Your Eligibility
    goaifa.com2 days ago
    Hurricane Helene: Death toll passes 200
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando4 days ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minutelast hour
    ‘American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s cause of death announced
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando3 days ago
    No, FEMA isn’t giving people impacted by Hurricane Helene just $750
    10NEWS3 days ago
    John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
    New York Post4 days ago
    3 arrests during traffic stops; 2x, she had just left a gas station; 1x, she wasn’t even driving
    CohenConnect8 days ago
    Tracking Hurricane Milton: Florida path, spaghetti models, forecast, hurricane impacts, live radar and more
    Fox Weather2 days ago
    Dockworkers’ union suspend strike until Jan. 15
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando4 days ago
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com4 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA9 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Breyers Natural Vanilla $8.85M settlement: How much money could you get?
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando4 days ago
    Recall alert: Tesla recalls 27K Cybertrucks
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando3 days ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy