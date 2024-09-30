Why Darden switched gears on delivery and opted for Uber Direct

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando-based Darden Restaurants Inc. — with more than 1,800 restaurants, the world’s largest full-service restaurant company — has for years declined to add home delivery service.

However, during a Sept. 19 investor call, Darden CEO Rick Cardenas explained the company’s decision to partner with Uber Direct, a dedicated white-label service that gets customers their food faster than Uber Eats. Darden will pilot the delivery program at certain Olive Garden sites, expand to all locations that currently offer curbside pickup and if all goes well, roll out companywide by May.

While Darden had previously resisted entering the delivery space due to concerns that delivery through third-party services could strain restaurant operations and erode profit margins, he said, the Uber Direct system was seen as a way to maintain control over several aspects of the operation.

