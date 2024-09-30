Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

    Why Darden switched gears on delivery and opted for Uber Direct

    By Sarah Kinbar, WFTV Staff,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05esXv_0vpIxp0J00

    Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

    Orlando-based Darden Restaurants Inc. — with more than 1,800 restaurants, the world’s largest full-service restaurant company — has for years declined to add home delivery service.

    ▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

    However, during a Sept. 19 investor call, Darden CEO Rick Cardenas explained the company’s decision to partner with Uber Direct, a dedicated white-label service that gets customers their food faster than Uber Eats. Darden will pilot the delivery program at certain Olive Garden sites, expand to all locations that currently offer curbside pickup and if all goes well, roll out companywide by May.

    While Darden had previously resisted entering the delivery space due to concerns that delivery through third-party services could strain restaurant operations and erode profit margins, he said, the Uber Direct system was seen as a way to maintain control over several aspects of the operation.

    Read: New Florida laws to take effect Oct. 1

    Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

    Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    SNAP benefits change effective Oct. 1
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando2 days ago
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja27 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Roadwork Causes Delays: I-287, US 46, NJ 23 Affected
    Morristown Minute19 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Dockworkers strike; ports shut down
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando1 day ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson14 hours ago
    Doctor who helped supply Matthew Perry ketamine pleads guilty to drug charge
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando6 hours ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Struggling Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Finds Buyer for $760 Million Purchase
    Akeena21 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    DirecTV to acquire Dish Network for $1, assume debt
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando2 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Study: 3,600 chemicals found in food packaging leaching into the food we eat
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando10 hours ago
    ‘Good Times,’ ‘Roots’ actor John Amos dies
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando1 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Free Volusia County beach parking for county residents, visitors will see increased fees
    WFTV Channel 9 Orlando2 days ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile20 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute10 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz17 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy