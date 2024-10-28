UPDATE: Boil water notice lifted in Fox Crossing

Wednesday, 10/30/2024 – 11:38 a.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Fox Crossing have provided an update on the boil water notice that was issued early Monday morning.

According to the Village of Fox Crossing, the boil water notice has been lifted as of Wednesday, October 30, around 11 a.m.

The boil water notice included the area west of Lake Butte des Morts, Stroebe Island, West Prospect Avenue, and the Town of Clayton.

No additional information was provided.

Original story: Boil water notice issued in Fox Crossing

Monday, 10/28/2024 – 6:33 a.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in Fox Crossing say a boil water notice was issued overnight by the Fox Crossing Water Utility.

According to a release from the Village of Fox Crossing, the Fox Crossing Water Utility has issued a boil water notice for its west side system.

Officials say the boil water notice includes the area west of Lake Butte des Morts, Stroebe Island, West Prospect Avenue, and the Town of Clayton.

Village officials say they are awaiting an update from the Utility Department regarding the boil water advisory, but until then, it will remain in effect until further notice.

