Wisconsin woman charged for inappropriate relationship with inmate

PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate while working at Columbia Correctional Institution.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation on Oct. 17, 2024, after being contacted by the institution regarding reports of an employee having an illegal sexual relationship with an inmate and delivering items from outside the prison.

Gabrielle Gavinski, of Endeavor, was taken into custody and faces multiple felony charges, including second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff, delivering illegal articles to an inmate, and manufacturing/delivering THC.

Gavinski made her initial court appearance on Oct. 21, where she appeared via video and was issued a $25,000 signature bond. She is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Nov. 18.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be considered.

