Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFRV Local 5

    Wisconsin woman charged for inappropriate relationship with inmate

    By Indiana Schilz,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABx3W_0wGIKsHR00

    PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 29-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an inmate while working at Columbia Correctional Institution.

    The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation on Oct. 17, 2024, after being contacted by the institution regarding reports of an employee having an illegal sexual relationship with an inmate and delivering items from outside the prison.

    Wisconsin man sentenced to three years for wire fraud scheme

    Gabrielle Gavinski, of Endeavor, was taken into custody and faces multiple felony charges, including second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff, delivering illegal articles to an inmate, and manufacturing/delivering THC.

    Mother, boyfriend appear in court on new charges related to Elijah Vue’s death

    Gavinski made her initial court appearance on Oct. 21, where she appeared via video and was issued a $25,000 signature bond. She is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Nov. 18.

    The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be considered.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

    Comments / 54
    Add a Comment
    WI Patriot
    44m ago
    Someone showed her a little attention and she fell for it...
    Laurean Keasling
    2h ago
    She just fell for the predatory behavior. Believe half of what you see and none of what you hear.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Mother, boyfriend appear in court on new charges related to Elijah Vue’s death
    WFRV Local 51 day ago
    Green Bay woman sentenced for thefts from assisted living facility
    WFRV Local 56 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WFRV Local 53 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    With the promise of cigarettes, Wisconsin man surrenders to police following pursuit
    WFRV Local 520 hours ago
    Playboy model Veronika Murashkina dies at 31 while desperately waiting for lung transplant
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Francesca Arrested And Charged With Beating Up Her Boyfriend
    BroBible7 days ago
    'In her mug shot, she's smiling. I've never seen this': Prosecutor, judge stunned by remorseless mom who starved and tortured son in home akin to 'concentration camp'
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Outraged parents pull kids from class after they were allegedly made to listen to a gender diversity lecture from drag queen: ‘They weren’t letting us leave’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times7 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent7 days ago
    Hospice nurse shares the 'one sign' that someone is going to die 'in a few weeks'
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Did Charleston White get shot in Chicago?
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Grim Crime Scene Pictures Emerge Of Rosie O'Donnell's Troubled Daughter Chelsea's Ramshackle Home Filled With Drugs and Garbage After Her Arrest for Child Neglect
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Sexsomnia: Woman ‘heartbroken’ over CPS silence after rape case payout
    The Independent2 days ago
    Mom Tries to 'Flush Out' Infection by Drinking Massive Amount of Water, Ends Up in ICU: 'I Was Slowly Drowning Myself'
    People2 days ago
    Woman served by Trump at McDonald's drive-thru reveals details behind viral exchange with former president
    Fox News1 day ago
    Mom, who regularly beats her children even for being loud, claims she was in a different room when her toddler suffered injuries so severe that doctors were forced to perform an emergency procedure
    Shreveport Magazine6 days ago
    Search warrant yields evidence of early Sunday morning Fond du Lac shooting, arrest made
    WFRV Local 52 days ago
    North Dakota Woman Poisons And Kills Boyfriend After He Inherited $30 Million, Turns Out Inheritance Was A Scam
    Wide Open Country5 days ago
    Why is a Twix called a ‘Twix’?
    WFRV Local 54 days ago
    Court docs detail ‘torture’ of Elijah Vue as mother, caretaker face more charges
    Court TV2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Rosie O’Donnell speaks out after daughter charged with child neglect, drug possession
    WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland2 days ago
    NOAA releases 2024-25 winter weather outlook: Here’s what to expect in Wisconsin
    WFRV Local 52 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy