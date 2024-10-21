Driver in Wisconsin dies after hitting a deer on State Highway 130, passenger hospitalized

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old man died, and a 19-year-old was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 130 in Wisconsin early Monday morning.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at approximately 5:48 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2024, north of County Highway T in Richland County.

According to the investigation, the vehicle, driven by Carter Heisz, 20, was traveling northbound on Highway 130 when it struck a deer, causing Heisz to lose control.

The vehicle entered the east ditch and overturned multiple times. Neither Heisz nor his passenger, 19-year-old Taiten Rosenbaum, were believed to be wearing seatbelts.

Rosenbaum was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Richland Hospital before being transferred to UW Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Heisz was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

