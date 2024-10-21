Open in App
    • WFRV Local 5

    Driver in Wisconsin dies after hitting a deer on State Highway 130, passenger hospitalized

    By Indiana Schilz,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLYsq_0wGIIMXx00

    RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – A 20-year-old man died, and a 19-year-old was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on State Highway 130 in Wisconsin early Monday morning.

    The Richland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at approximately 5:48 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2024, north of County Highway T in Richland County.

    Wisconsin woman charged for inappropriate relationship with inmate

    According to the investigation, the vehicle, driven by Carter Heisz, 20, was traveling northbound on Highway 130 when it struck a deer, causing Heisz to lose control.

    The vehicle entered the east ditch and overturned multiple times. Neither Heisz nor his passenger, 19-year-old Taiten Rosenbaum, were believed to be wearing seatbelts.

    Wisconsin man sentenced to three years for wire fraud scheme

    Rosenbaum was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Richland Hospital before being transferred to UW Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Heisz was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

    Speed is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

    madam53
    7h ago
    PS…TEXTING WHILE DRIVING IS DANGEROUS…
    madam53
    7h ago
    ,,,SO SAD THEY DANCED WITH THE DEVIL AND LOST..THEY WERE VERY FREE WILL YOUNG MEN..SEAT BELTS DO SAVE LIVES..AND SPEED KILLS.
