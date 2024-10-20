Open in App
    Appleton man flown to hospital after rollover crash in Seymour

    By Ben Newhouse,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253bzZ_0wEgyR0c00

    SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A 24-year-old man from Appleton was flown to a local hospital after being ejected from his vehicle following a rollover crash on Highway 55 in Seymour.

    According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of Highway 55 and Cicero Road around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

    Deputies say a preliminary investigation showed that the 24-year-old’s pickup truck was heading south on Highway 55 when it went into a ditch and rolled over multiple times, causing the man to be ejected from the truck.

    Early morning fight in Fond du Lac’s Fast Taco parking lot ends in shooting, one hospitalized

    The man was flown to a local hospital with ‘serious injuries.’ Deputies did note in the release that it is believed that alcohol did not factor into the crash.

    No other details were provided.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

