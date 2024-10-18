Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFRV Local 5

    ‘Vegas-sized’ NASCAR weekend expected for South Point 400

    By Justin Walker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43zi93_0wBzLNKj00

    LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — NASCAR makes a pit stop in the entertainment capital of the world over the weekend for the Fall NASCAR Weekend , and in 2024, officials have promised the event is “Vegas-sized.”

    Chris Powell, the president and general manager of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, said the event featured great racing, which he said was the most important factor in the event. However, 2024’s edition is set to feature star power on and off the track.

    “[UNLV Football head coach] Barry Odom being able to take time out of his busy schedule to come out and serve as our grand marshal, it’s going to be a special day here for the South Point 400,” Powell said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15UTMS_0wBzLNKj00
    PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 09: U.S. Olympian Katie Grimes poses for a photo at the USA House at Paris 2024 on August 09, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC)

    Olympic silver medalist Katie Grimes is set to drive in the pace car for the event, and “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood will perform his patriotic anthem.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeKIy_0wBzLNKj00
    BROOKLYN, MI – AUGUST 13: A member of the Leap Frogs, the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team, delivers the American flag during the national anthem prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series – Pure Michigan 400 race on August 13, 2017 at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

    Additionally, with Navy Week in Las Vegas taking place on Oct. 14 and running through Oct. 20, so an all-star performance by Navy Band Northwest, a jump by the “Leap Frogs,” the Navy’s elite parachute demonstration team, a national anthem performance by Musician 2nd Class Elizabeth Wetzel.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Kyle Larson opens the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs as the title favorite
    WFRV Local 519 hours ago
    Three people, two from Green Bay, arrested following an almost 7-mile pursuit in Fond du Lac County
    WFRV Local 53 days ago
    List: 56 additional Big Lots stores expected to close in 27 states, court docs show
    WFRV Local 52 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato9 days ago
    What’s the Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin? Winner of annual contest announced
    WFRV Local 52 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    “No Texan While Driving” sign greets football fans in Green Bay
    WFRV Local 51 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Ice Castles show will not return to Wisconsin in 2024
    WFRV Local 51 day ago
    Allmendinger takes first victory of the season in Las Vegas
    WFRV Local 53 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WFRV Local 52 hours ago
    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges
    WFRV Local 523 hours ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    WFRV Local 53 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WFRV Local 51 day ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WFRV Local 52 hours ago
    ‘Don’t say too much’: Elijah Vue’s mother and boyfriend facing new charges a month after his remains were found in Manitowoc County
    WFRV Local 52 days ago
    Two teenagers under the age of 16 arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Wisconsin
    WFRV Local 52 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    North Carolina man shot, killed outside of his own wedding; family wants answers
    WFRV Local 51 day ago
    Gulf War illness may increase risk for heart disease or stroke
    WFRV Local 52 days ago
    Wisconsin police officer injured while breaking up fight, four arrests made
    WFRV Local 51 day ago
    Bail set for mother and boyfriend in Elijah Vue case as charges increase
    WFRV Local 51 day ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WFRV Local 522 hours ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Small town still healing after losing 20 young men on D-Day
    WFRV Local 52 days ago
    Wisconsin auto thefts, including stolen delivery driver’s car, lead to arrests of two juveniles
    WFRV Local 51 day ago
    How to watch all the fall NASCAR weekend events from Las Vegas
    WFRV Local 52 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy