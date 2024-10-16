Port of Green Bay’s tonnage “gains ground” in September

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Port of Green Bay say the tonnage totals throughout the month of September “gained some ground.”

According to a release, the total tonnage moved through the port in September was 253,953 tons which is a 28% increase over the September 2023 total of 198,918.

The 253,953 tons in September increases 2024’s year-to-date total to 1,264,757 tons which is now just 3% lower than the 1,302,359 tons moved through the port in the same time period in 2023.

The leading cargo products moved in September were limestone at 97,782 tons followed by coal at 50,316 tons, cement at 40,568 tons, petroleum products at 36,305 tons, salt at 20,671 tons, liquid asphalt at 6,311 tons, and wood pulp at 2,000 tons.

While we do expect to see fluctuations in commodities from year to year, we’re very pleased to have seen such strong movement this September. We remain excited to see what the conclusion of our season has in store. Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director

Port of Green Bay officials say the 253,953 tons moved through the port in September was brought in on 26 different vessels bringing the year-to-date total to 128 which is more than the 119 ships that visited during the same time frame last year.

For more information on recent and historical tonnage information for the Port of Green Bay, click here .

