    NHC monitors a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea

    By Ashley Suter,

    2 days ago

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system begins to move north, the National Hurricane Center said.

    A broad area of pressure is likely to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in the next few days.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jZp8w_0wP9cvWh00

    A chance of development is possible as the system moves northward or northeastward over the southwestern and south-central Caribbean Sea.

    Hurricane Milton part of something that’s never happened

    The chance of development in the next seven days is 40%.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

