NHC monitors a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the system begins to move north, the National Hurricane Center said.

A broad area of pressure is likely to form over the southwestern Caribbean Sea in the next few days.

A chance of development is possible as the system moves northward or northeastward over the southwestern and south-central Caribbean Sea.

The chance of development in the next seven days is 40%.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.