Clouds increase, temps stay warm Sunday

High clouds will linger throughout your Sunday as temperatures start out in the upper 60s and rise to the mid 80s this afternoon. Humidity stays low throughout the day so it should feel comfortable.

Expect a slight chance of a few stray showers Monday afternoon with a better chance of afternoon and evening showers Tuesday with similar temps and slightly higher humidity.

Rain chances will be around 20 percent Wednesday through next weekend as temperatures don’t change much. Highs all week long will be in the mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to form in the southwest Caribbean by the middle of next week. Some evelopment is possible as it drifts northeastward next week with only a 30 percent chance of development over the next seven days.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.