Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WFLA

    Lakeland man wins $2M top prize on scratch-off game

    By Sara Filips,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10534p_0wN3Yfa500

    LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man struck gold on a lucky scratch-off ticket that landed him $2 million, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

    Richard Hawkins, 38, played the $10 TRIPLE 777 scratch-off game he purchased from Wabash Marathon, located at 2045 Ariana Street in Lakeland.

    Hillsborough County man wins $2M on scratch-off game

    Hawkins chose to claim his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,280,000. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for that sale.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDOXq_0wN3Yfa500

    The TRIPLE 777 scratch-off game features more than six million winning tickets, with nearly $159 million in cash prizes. The game has eight top prizes of $2 million, with overall odds of 1-in-3.51.

    Since its inception, Florida’s scratch-off games have generated more than $63.1 billion in prizes and nearly $20 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Related Search

    Lottery winnersScratch-Off gamesFlorida lotteryLucky numbersHillsborough CountyRichard Hawkins

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    tommy aguilar
    1d ago
    Congratulations 🎊
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida man claims $1M lottery ticket he purchased in Lakeland
    WFLA3 days ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WFLA9 days ago
    Large amount of drug activity at Tampa home leads to 8 arrests: deputies
    WFLA2 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US6 days ago
    Those who receive Social Security checks could be getting an additional check in November
    actionnewsnow.com3 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter5 days ago
    Hurricane Kristy is upgraded to Category 3 as experts reveal chance of US being hit
    Daily Mail4 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Floridians Will Soon Be Able To Apply For Lost Food Assistance (One Month Of Benefits) After Storms
    L. Cane2 days ago
    Mom left 3 kids home alone for days while she went to Florida for a friend’s liposuction surgery, police say
    KPLC TV5 days ago
    Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump? Latest poll updates
    the-independent.com4 days ago
    Lakeland-Linder International Airport adds 7 new destinations
    WFLA5 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    13 year-old dies subway surfing doing ‘awful’ TikTok challenge
    WFLA1 day ago
    Florida doctor who removed man’s liver by mistake made other errors before deadly surgery: report
    WFLA3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Rapper Lil Durk arrested in Florida over murder-for-hire plot
    WFLA2 days ago
    All hands on deck as Florida recovers abandoned boats after Helene and Milton
    WFLA2 days ago
    Clearwater Greek Fest to benefit local storm relief efforts
    WFLA2 days ago
    ‘Deeply Disturbed’ Florida Woman Uses Roblox To Groom 10-Year-Old for Murder!
    jackandkitty.com4 days ago
    Florida woman found guilty of murder for leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase
    WFLA1 day ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena20 hours ago
    Fire breaks out at marina in South Florida
    WFLA2 days ago
    McDonald’s E. coli outbreak: Reported infections jump to 75 cases, 22 hospitalized
    WFLA2 days ago
    VIDEO: Alligator walks off runway at Orlando Airport
    WFLA3 days ago
    Pinellas County seniors who evacuated for Helene told they will return after 2025
    WFLA2 days ago
    Woman falls overboard from Royal Caribbean ship after leaving Florida; Coast Guard assists in search
    WFLA5 days ago
    Ybor City preps for large Halloween crowds 1 year after deadly mass shooting
    WFLA3 days ago
    How much candy do you need to buy for trick-or-treaters?
    WFLA21 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy