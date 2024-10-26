Lakeland man wins $2M top prize on scratch-off game

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man struck gold on a lucky scratch-off ticket that landed him $2 million, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

Richard Hawkins, 38, played the $10 TRIPLE 777 scratch-off game he purchased from Wabash Marathon, located at 2045 Ariana Street in Lakeland.

Hawkins chose to claim his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,280,000. The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for that sale.

The TRIPLE 777 scratch-off game features more than six million winning tickets, with nearly $159 million in cash prizes. The game has eight top prizes of $2 million, with overall odds of 1-in-3.51.

Since its inception, Florida’s scratch-off games have generated more than $63.1 billion in prizes and nearly $20 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

