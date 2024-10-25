Open in App
    4 astronauts return to Earth after being delayed by Boeing’s capsule trouble and Hurricane Milton

    By MARCIA DUNN AP Aerospace Writer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YnkrS_0wLVdthl00

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth on Friday after a nearly eight-month space station stay extended by Boeing’s capsule trouble and Hurricane Milton .

    A SpaceX capsule carrying the crew parachuted before dawn into the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast after undocking from the International Space Station mid-week.

    The three Americans and one Russian should have been back two months ago. But their homecoming was stalled by problems with Boeing’s new Starliner astronaut capsule , which came back empty in September because of safety concerns. Then Hurricane Milton interfered, followed by another two weeks of high wind and rough seas.

    SpaceX launched the four — NASA’s Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps, and Russia’s Alexander Grebenkin — in March. Barratt, the only space veteran going into the mission, acknowledged the support teams back home that had “to replan, retool and kind of redo everything right along with us … and helped us to roll with all those punches.”

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LB1xK_0wLVdthl00
      This photo provided by NASA shows support teams work around the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after it landed, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (NASA/Joel Kowsky via AP)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nUzse_0wLVdthl00
      This photo provided by NASA shows a member of the support team as they work around the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft shortly after it landed, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (NASA/Joel Kowsky via AP)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i0ioO_0wLVdthl00
      This photo provided by NASA shows Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, left, NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, second from left, Matthew Dominick, second from right, and Jeanette Epps, right, inside the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN shortly after having landed in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (NASA/Joel Kowsky via AP)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUlv6_0wLVdthl00
      This photo provided by NASA shows NASA astronaut Jeanette Epps being helped out of the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN after she, NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin landed, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (NASA/Joel Kowsky via AP)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xr7Yt_0wLVdthl00
      This photo provided by NASA shows Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin being helped out of the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN after he, NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt, and Jeanette Epps landed, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (NASA/Joel Kowsky via AP)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0yXB_0wLVdthl00
      This photo provided by NASA shows NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick being helped out of the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN after he, NASA astronauts Michael Barratt, Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin landed, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (NASA/Joel Kowsky via AP)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0diB9P_0wLVdthl00
      This photo provided by NASA shows NASA astronaut Michael Barratt being helped out of the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour spacecraft onboard the SpaceX recovery ship MEGAN after he, NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin landed, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (NASA/Joel Kowsky via AP)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wAi9c_0wLVdthl00
      The SpaceX crew of the Dragon spacecraft, from left, cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin, pilot Michael Barratt, commander Matthew Dominick and mission specialist Jeanette Epps gather for a photo after arriving at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

    Their replacements are the two Starliner test pilots Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, whose own mission went from eight days to eight months, and two astronauts launched by SpaceX four weeks ago. Those four will remain up there until February.

    The space station is now back to its normal crew size of seven — four Americans and three Russians — after months of overflow.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

