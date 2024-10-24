Port Richey woman fatally struck by car after falling out of pickup, FHP says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey woman died after she fell out of a pickup truck and was struck by a car early Thursday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the passenger fell out of a Ford F150 on Ridge Road at 12:52 a.m. in the intersection of Lemon Road as the pickup was making a left turn.

She was struck by an oncoming Kia K5, driven by a 21-year-old man from Spring Hill.

The 38-year-old woman died from her injuries at the site of the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.