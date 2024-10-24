Open in App
    Port Richey woman fatally struck by car after falling out of pickup, FHP says

    By Rachel Tucker,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGpqk_0wKMiSSF00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey woman died after she fell out of a pickup truck and was struck by a car early Thursday morning.

    The Florida Highway Patrol said the passenger fell out of a Ford F150 on Ridge Road at 12:52 a.m. in the intersection of Lemon Road as the pickup was making a left turn.

    She was struck by an oncoming Kia K5, driven by a 21-year-old man from Spring Hill.

    The 38-year-old woman died from her injuries at the site of the crash.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Comments / 3

    National treasure
    1d ago
    That's horrific....😨
    CWS
    1d ago
    Common sense isn’t so common.
