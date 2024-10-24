Open in App
    WFLA

    Fatal crash in Port Richey, police investigate

    By Ashley Suter,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGpqk_0wK26bj600

    PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — A fatal crash occurred on Ridge Road in Port Richey, Police investigate.

    Ridge Road and Lemon Road in Port Richey have reopened.

    This is a developing story.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    andrew hardy
    1d ago
    Why does the video talk about Hillsborough county? Port Richey is not in Hillsborough county
    Vimary
    1d ago
    They ALL are Beautiful ❤️ An Looks Like Sister 🤩😘💕
